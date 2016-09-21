‘Deliberate’ barn fire put out after three days

A barn fire that is expected to have been deliberate has finally been extinguished on the third day.

Fire crews were called at 7.11pm on Monday, September 19th and found five tonnes of bailed hay alight at a single story barn in Hayes Lane in Slinfold, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Four engines were dispatched to the scene, with a technical recovery unit sent for later on to help shift the bails.

Using a Bobcat vehicle, firefighters moved the hay bails outside where they were allowed to burn safely.

The fire is believed to have been deliberate and Sussex Police have been informed, the spokesperson added.

Firefighters returned yesterday to inspect the scene, and again today, when the flames were finally extinguished.

Crews were successful in saving the barn, which is located on an abandoned site and was already in disrepair at the time of the fire.

Local residents are monitoring the situation now that the fire is out.

A second deliberate fire found behind the barn in the early hours of this morning has also been put out, this time using foam. The two incidents have not been linked at this time.

