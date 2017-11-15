Deadline extended for Horsham District Year of Culture funds

A last minute surge of applicants has led to the deadline to apply for Horsham District Year of Culture 2019 funds being extended until Friday December 15.

The Year of Culture launched with an inspiring showcase at The Capitol, Horsham, back in September, but there is now only four weeks left for people to register their interest to take part and get involved.

Anyone wanting to organise events and benefit from the grant fund money available should apply by filling in an Expression of Interest form which can be found online here.

Guidance notes on how to complete this form are also available on this site.

The County Times is media partner for the Year of Culture which will feature a key event for each month of 2019, taking place somewhere across the district to celebrate the many facets of culture that make Horsham district unique.

As well as the monthly key event, there will be an extensive programme of Year of Culture fringe events throughout the year which will be promoted and celebrated.

As the project’s sponsor, Horsham District Council is co-ordinating the Year of Culture, working closely with advisors representing arts and heritage throughout the community.

Encouraging local community groups not to miss the revised application deadline, Cllr Jonathan Chowen, Deputy Leader of Horsham District Council and Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure said: “I am delighted at the response we have had so far and the expressions of interest we have received, but recent feedback has told us there are still many people out there who still wish to apply, so we’ve listened and we’re pleased to announce we can extend the deadline a further two weeks.

“I would urge the many of you who have not yet expressed an interest to do so as quickly as possible.

“Think big and bold and let us have your ideas of how to showcase something really unique and different to celebrate our Year of Culture in 2019.

“The Year of Culture for 2019 presents a massive opportunity for our district’s community partners and businesses and I don’t want them to miss out.

“Talk to our Year of Culture team now and we can see if we can make your plans happen.”

The official launch event featured a specially commissioned film celebrating what the Horsham district has to offer culturally which received a great response.

The film posed the question ‘What is culture?’ to numerous members of the public and the results were the foundation of the footage which can be viewed above and on the Year of Culture website, www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

Businesses wishing to be involved by sponsoring events or becoming official partners of the Year of Culture, can go to the website, or contact the Year of Culture team directly by email at yearofculture2019@horsham.gov.uk.

