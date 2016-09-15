Dance class combines ballroom and Latin

Love to dance and want to keep fit, but prefer a lighter intensity, lower impact workout? Then the Fitsteps for All Bodies master class is for you.

The new free dance fitness workout at Impulse Leisure Chanctonbury, Storrington, combines old style ballroom dance genres such as the bossa nova and foxtrot with Latin favourites like the flamenco and Argentinean tango.

The workout combines sway and swing roots and is suitable and achievable for everyone.

The master class is open to members and non-members, and will be run by two of the Fitsteps team who are professional dancers.

The class takes place on Sunday (September 18) at 11.30am. For more information, or to book your place, contact Impulse Leisure Chanctonbury on 01903 746070.