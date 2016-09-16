Cyclist taken to hospital following Horsham crash

A cyclist was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a crash in Horsham.

Emergency services were called to Hills Farm Lane just before 7.30pm on Sunday (September 11).

Police said the collision involved a black BMW and a bicycle.

A 57-year-old man, who was riding the bike, was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill with a head injury, officers said. He was discharged two days later.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1281 of 11/09.

