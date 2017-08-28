Crops and combine harvester destroyed by fire

Five acres of crops and a combine harvester were destroyed by a fire near Cuckfield this afternoon.
Four fire engines were sent to deal with the blaze, as well as land rovers, according to a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.
Firefighters were called at 12.40pm to deal with a fire in Brook Lane, which has now been put out.
The fire service believes the blaze was started accidentally and no injuries were reported.
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.