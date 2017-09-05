Window smashed in Crawley shop break-in

A shop window was smashed as three men broke into a Crawley convenience store.

Residents heard a loud bang as crooks smashed their way into the store in Ifield Green at about 5.30am on Sunday (September 3).

Police said witnesses saw three men leaving the scene in a red vehicle with one carrying a big black bag. It is not clear if anything was stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 262 of 03/09.