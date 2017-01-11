Window smashed as burglars target village home

A window was smashed as burglars broke into a village home.

Police said a property in Nightingales, West Chiltington, was targeted on Monday evening (January 9).

The house was empty at the time and the intruders set off an alarm at about 5pm. Officers found a smashed kitchen window at the back of the home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 1201 of 09/01.

