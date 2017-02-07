Warning over group checking homes as ‘burglary targets’

Police are warning residents to check their security after concerns were raised about a group of men who were believed to be checking out houses as ‘potential burglary targets’.

Officers said residents in Rudgwick raised the alarm when three men were seen acting suspiciously on Friday (February 3).

An Audi estate pulled into a drive in Guildford Road, between 2.30pm and 3pm, prompting the owner of the home to investigate.

The driver, a man in his 20s, wearing all black clothing, said he had run out of petrol and his brother had gone up the road to a garage to get some fuel.

Police said at 8.40pm the same day, another report was received from the area.

The resident said a man asked for a ride to the petrol station as he had run out of fuel. A lift was offered, but as the man was being taken to the garage he spotted another man running down the road to a black 4x4 Audi Q6 who he said would give him a lift.

The lift seeker has been described as short, with dark hair and an Irish accent. The other man in the Audi was around 6’ tall.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “It is thought that the men may have been checking out houses in the area as potential burglary targets and police have warned local residents to check their security and to report any similar incidents.

“Information on how to protect your home can be found at https://sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/burglary/.”

