Warning over cold callers following ‘high number’ of village burglaries

Police are warning homeowners to report personal visits by cold callers following a spate of burglaries in villages across the district.

Officers said a ‘high number’ of burglaries had been reported in areas including Pulborough, Steyning, Henfield and Billingshurst over the past couple of weeks.

In some incidents it is alleged personal cold callers may be visiting homes to check if owners are in.

Inspector Clare McKnight, of the Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are keen for people to let us know if they have been subject to personal cold callers, as this may be a ruse to determine if you are in or not.

“It’s really important that you contact us at the time of such a visit or as soon as possible afterwards.

“If you’re able, please make a note of any vehicles, registration numbers and a description of people seen acting suspiciously.

“Becoming a victim of burglary is very distressing, so we are keen to disrupt this activity and prevent further people becoming a victim”.

Sussex Police is also investigating a number of burglaries in the south of the district carried out in November and December last year.

Police said they were not linking any of the recent break-ins with that operation.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.