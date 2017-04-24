Warning after garages targeted by thieves

A warning has been issued after several garages were broken into across the district.

Police said thieves forced open the door of a garage in Brockhurst Close, Horsham, last Thursday (April 20).

The building was targeted between 1pm and 3pm and machinery was stolen from inside.

Officers said a separate report was received of an attempted break-in to two other garages in the area around the same time. No access was gained to both.

On social media residents have warned others to remain vigilant.

Police are also investigating a separate theft from a garage in Winterbourne, Horsham.

Thieves broke into the building sometime between Monday (April 17) and Wednesday (April 19), stealing a bicycle.

In another sperate incident a garage in Acorn Avenue was also targeted.

A padlock was cut open between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday (April 11). Nothing was stolen, police added.

Anyone with any information on the incidents is asked to contact 101.

