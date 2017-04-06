Wanted man could be in Horsham or Worthing

Police are warning people not to approach a wanted man who may be in the Horsham or Worthing areas.

Officers said Graham Court is wanted on recall to prison after he failed to adhere to the terms of his licence following his release from prison in March.

He was serving a six month sentence for theft and possessing a knife blade in a public place. Both offences occurred in Horsham.

The 52-year-old is described as white, 6’, of skinny build, with brown, slightly greying hair with a distinctive widow’s peak.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 938 of 22/03.

A police spokesman added: “If you see him, do not approach, but call 999 immediately.”

