Vital defibrillator stolen from railway station

An emergency defibrillator has been stolen from Pulborough railway station.

British Transport Police are appealing to the public for help to catch the person who stole a defibrillator on Tuesday, May 16 about 9.30pm.

Police say a man walked into the station and removed the defibrillator, before walking out.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with in connection to the theft.

Do you know who it is?

If so, police ask that members of the public send his name in a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 200 of 16/05/2017.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.