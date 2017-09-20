VIDEO: Forensic teams at scene of Horsham murder investigation

Forensic teams are carrying out investigations at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Horsham town centre yesterday evening (September 19).

Sussex Police said it had launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed at a flat in Park Way yesterday (September 19).

The 37-year-old died from his wounds at the scene.

Three people were arrested at Littlehaven station later that evening in connection with the incident.

