VIDEO: Forensic teams at scene of Horsham murder investigation

Forensic teams are carrying out investigations at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Horsham town centre yesterday evening (September 19).
Sussex Police said it had launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed at a flat in Park Way yesterday (September 19).
The 37-year-old died from his wounds at the scene.
Three people were arrested at Littlehaven station later that evening in connection with the incident.
