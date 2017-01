Thieves have targeted vehicles in Burgess Hill over the past couple of weeks.

A works van was broken into and some power tools were stolen some time between 12 & 13 January 12 and 13.

The van was in Cromwell Road.

Overnight, on January 17, some number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked in Malthouse Road.

There was a further break-in to a van that was parked in Weston Road.

A total of £1,500 worth of tools were stolen.

The theft occurred sometime betweenJanuary 17-19.