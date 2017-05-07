UPDATE: Two teens arrested following drugs raid at Crawley flat

Two teenagers who jumped out of a second floor window during a drugs raid at a Crawley flat have been arrested, police have said.

Officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant at a property in Lime Tree House, in Brighton Road, at about 10.15am this morning (May 7).

Police said the teens, aged 15 and 17, jumped from a second floor flat window.

The Air Ambulance was called along with paramedics.

Police said the teens suffered leg and arm injuries and were rushed to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening at this time, officers added.

Police said both teens have been arrested on suspicion with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A.

