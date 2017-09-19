UPDATE: Police incident at Littlehaven railway station

Littlehaven railway station is closed while police deal with an incident.

Southern railway updated their previous report, saying that the station remains closed while the incident is dealt with.

The railway station was closed earlier today due to the police incident and trains were unable to call at the station.

