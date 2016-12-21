UPDATE: Police called to incident outside town centre pub

Police were called to Horsham town centre this morning (Wednesday December 21).

Three police cars pulled up in the Bishopric, outside the Lynd Cross pub, at about 9.15am.

A police spokesman said officers were called to a report of man being threatened by two others outside the pub.

“When we arrived we spoke to the victim and it was established this was an argument between three men and no threats were made,” the spokesman added. “The victim was not hurt and the two other men had left the scene.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.