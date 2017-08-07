UPDATE: Man released under investigation after car stopped by police

A man who was arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a car was stopped by police in Haywards Heath has been released under investigation.

Police said a black VW Golf GTI failed to stop on the M23, between junction 9 and 10, on Saturday evening (July 29) after it was suspected of being driven without a valid MOT.

The vehicle was spotted again just after 12.10am on Wednesday (August 2) in Haywards Heath.

Officer said they used a stop-stick to stop the vehicle.

A 22-year-old man from Haywards Heath, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and with the intent to supply amphetamine. He has been released under investigation.

Another man, 22, from Muswell Hill, North London, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis. He has been released with no further action, officers added.