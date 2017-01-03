UPDATE: Man charged after officer ‘bitten’ on New Year’s Day

A man has been charged after a police officer was ‘bitten’ on New Year’s Day, police said.

Officers were flagged down by a member of the public in High Street, Pulborough, in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 1) after reports two men were involved in an argument.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said as they attempted to calm one of the men, he became abusive and was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

“While he was being taken to Worthing custody centre, it is alleged that he bit one of the officers on the shoulder,” the spokesman added.

Scott Lambert, 46, an engineer, of Browns Lane, Storrington was charged with being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

He has been bailed to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

