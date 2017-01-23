UPDATE: Hunt for two men after attempted robbery in Horsham Park

A screaming woman was dragged along a path as two men tried to rob her in Horsham Park.

The 58-year-old was walking along the pathway which runs adjacent to North Parade when she was approached by two men at about 4.15pm on Friday (January 20).

Police said the men grabbed her as she tried to walk past, dragging her 15 yards along the path, and attempted to steal her handbag.

The screaming woman fought back and caused the men to break away. They ran off towards North Parade car park.

She continued to cry out until she met a man at the entrance to the park who remained with her until police arrived.

She was then treated at Horsham Police station for her injuries but did not require hospital treatment, officers added.

Police cordoned off the path as they carried out investigations late into the evening on Friday.

A police spokesman said: “One of the men was white, 5’ 8”, of stocky build, with dark brown hair and a lighter, shortish beard. He was wearing a dark green zipped top, dark blue jeans and thick-soled brown leather boots.

“The second man was also white, taller, slim and neatly dressed in dark clothing. He wore a black woven beanie hat and may have had his trousers turned up.

“It is thought that both men may be aged between 30 and 50.

“Anyone with information about the incident or those responsible is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 923 of 20/01.”

