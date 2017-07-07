UPDATE: Daylight attack leaves man in critical condition

A Crawley man has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after being attacked outside a betting shop in broad daylight.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened outside Corals betting shop in Ifield Parade just before 5pm yesterday (July 6).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A local man in his 30s is believed to have been punched, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

“A group of youths are then alleged to have made off from the scene with his wallet.

“The victim was taken to St George’s Hospital in London with head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“A 16-year-old boy from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery, and a 15-year-old boy from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, and both remain in police custody at this stage.

“A 23-year-old man from Crawley was been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery and has been released without charge.”

Detective Inspector Vicki Tomlinson, of Crawley Investigations, said: “This incident has left a local man in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“It happened in broad daylight in a busy area of town, when a number of people would have been around.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has any video or CCTV footage of the attack.”

Officers have sealed off Ifield Parade while investigations take place.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online quoting Operation Kempston.

