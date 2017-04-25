UPDATE: Council concerned after men found working illegally on Crawley development

Crawley Borough Council says it was ‘concerned to hear’ that five men were working illegally on the redevelopment of Queens Square.

Immigration Enforcement officers were called to the town centre at about 11am today.

A spokesman for the Home Office said immigration checks revealed that five Albanian men, aged between 25 and 33, working on a construction site in Queens Square were in the UK illegally. They have been arrested and detained pending their removal from the UK.

An investigation is underway to determine how the men gained employment.

A council spokesman said: “The Home Office arrested five Albanian men from the Queens Square construction site at 11am today (25/04/2017). The Home Office has advised the council that all five (who have been detained pending deportation) were working illegally in the UK and were employed by Blakedown Landscapes Ltd.

“Crawley Borough Council is concerned to hear of the situation and awaits the results of the Home Office investigation into how the men gained employment. In the meantime, work has resumed on site.”

Blakedown has been approached for comment.

