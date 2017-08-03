UPDATE: Air rifles thrown from home in five-hour armed police stand-off

Armed police brought a five-hour stand-off in Crawley to an end yesterday after a man had shut himself into a house and was refusing to leave.

The man had made threats to hurt himself and officers, said police.

Armed officers were called to the stand-off in Selsey Road, just before 1pm, and it was brought to an end by 6pm.

The immediate area around the home was cordoned off to make way for trained negotiators to resolve the incident peaceably.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene initially as it was reported that there were weapons at the property.

“Two air rifles were thrown from the property and recovered by police.

“The incident was resolved and cordons lifted by 6pm. There were no arrests.”

