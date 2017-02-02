Two thousand pounds worth of tools stolen from car in Billingshurst

Two thousand pounds worth of tools were stolen from a car in Billingshurst this week.

Police said the thieves smashed the small back window of the vehicle in Morris Drive some time between 10.30pm on January 31 and 6.30am on February 1.

An estimated £2,000 to £2,500 worth of equipment was stolen from the boot of the car, including an SDS hammer drill, a Mega test kit and a Milwaukee impact driver, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who was in area and may have seen something suspicious or knows of the whereabouts of the tools is asked to contact Sussex Police. Email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 172 of 01/02.

