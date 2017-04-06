Two men charged with murder of 21-year-old Sam Caulfield

Two Crawley men have been charged with the murder of Sam Caulfield.

Sam, 21, from Mayfield, Crawley, sustained a single stab wound to the abdomen at a property in Spencers Road at around 3am on Saturday June 18, police said.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he died shortly afterwards.

John Mitchell, 21, unemployed, of Mowbray Drive, Crawley and Macauley Lawless, 21, unemployed, of Ifield Road, Crawley, answered bail earlier today (April 6) and were charged with his murder, police confirmed.

They were remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates on Thursday afternoon where they were further remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Crown Court on Monday (April 10).

The two men were also charged with with perverting the course of justice, as were Leah Delgado, 23, a sales assistant, of Ifield Road, Crawley and Jessica Roberts, 25, unemployed, of Spencers Road, Crawley.

Jessica Roberts appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court earlier today (April 6) where she was bailed to attend Lewes Crown Court on May 3.

Following charging, Leah Delgado was released on bail to appear before Crawley Magistrates Court on April 19.

