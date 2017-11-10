Thieves target domestic garages in Horsham district

Domestic garages in the Horsham district have been broken into in recent weeks.

Sussex Police say that overnight on November 1 a garage in Thelton Avenue, Broadbridge Heath, was broken into and tools stolen.

A week later there was an attempt to break into another garage in the same road but no acces was gained.

Sometime over last weekend there was another failed attempt to break in to a garage, this time in Ash Road, Southwater.

However, on Wednesday (November 8) two garages were broken into in Benson Road, Henfield, by picking the lock.

Tools were stolen.

A house in Forest Road, Colgate, also on Wednesday, was broken into by prising open a toilet window. Jewellery was taken.