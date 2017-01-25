Teenager sought over Horsham and Mid Sussex burglary investigation

Police are looking for a teenager who failed to answer his police bail on January 4 having previously been arrested, and subsequently bailed, on suspicion of burglary.

A Sussex Police statement says that Casey’s arrest in May last year followed a police investigation into a series of 16 daytime burglaries at houses in the Horsham, Mid Sussex and Brighton and Hove areas between 28 April and 9 May. Property stolen included jewellery and cash.

Casey, aged 18, who is white, 6ft, with brown eyes and short straight brown hair, with a spotted face, frequents West Sussex, as well as London and Essex.

Four men, including John Casey, were arrested on suspicion of burglary. One of them is currently on bail until 30 January, and the other two are to have no action taken against them.

Detective Sergeant Peter Yarrow said; “Anyone who sees Casey or knows where he may be, is asked to contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Bale.

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).