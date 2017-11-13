Teen slashed across face in knife-point robbery

A teenager was left with ‘nasty injuries’ after he was slashed across the face in a Crawley knife attack.

Police said the 19-year-old was walking through the subway between Pond Wood Road and Hazelwick Avenue at about 5pm on Tuesday (November 7) when he was approached by two men.

They asked him for a cigarette and as he handed them one they demanded his watch and money. He refused and was punched before his hand was held behind his back and he was robbed.

Officers said his face was then cut with a knife and the suspects made off towards North Road with his watch and £30 in cash.

Detective Sergeant Karrie Bohanna said: “This has left the victim with some nasty injuries to his face which had to be treated at hospital.

“The two suspects are described as one black man, muscular build, about 6’ and about 25. He was wearing a blue waterproof hooded top with the hood up and black jeans. The second man was possibly Asian, about 20, about 5’ 10”. He was wearing black Nike trainers and a black jacket.

“This happened in the early evening and we are hoping someone might have seen these two men running away from the subway or recognise their descriptions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1406 of 07/11. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.