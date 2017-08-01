Teen convicted as police crack down on antisocial motorcyclists

A teenager from Worthing has been convicted as police continue to crack down on antisocial motorcyclists in West Sussex.

On Thursday, July 13, Michael Hoal appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court charged with driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

This is after he was stopped riding a 125cc Honda motorcycle in Guildford Road, Rustington, with a pillion passenger – despite not displaying any ‘L’ plates – on 31 December 2016.

The 18-year-old student, of Arundel Road, Worthing, pleaded guilty and had his driving licence endorsed with six points. He was also fined £350, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

The action follows several reports in recent months of noise and antisocial riding in relation to youths on motorcycles in the East Preston and Rustington areas.

The Honda ridden by Hoal was seized by police.

PC Jon Bennion-Jones, of the Arundel Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are having problems with 50cc and 125cc bike riders in and around the area, and we will deal with any offences robustly.

“16 to 25-year-old men are among those most at risk of being injured or killed on our roads, and we are urging these individuals – and their parents – to ensure they are riding safely, within the law and are not causing a nuisance to others.

“We are aware that some young riders are taking out pillion passengers, which is illegal until you have passed your full bike test. We have also shockingly stopped some riders travelling without wearing helmets or other safety gear, or riding bikes which are not road legal, not insured or in some cases even registered. Worryingly, some have been arrested on suspicion of riding under the influence of drink and drugs.

“These inexperienced road users are putting themselves and others at risk, and we would urge members of the public to report antisocial riders to us via text on 65999, or online via Operation Crackdown.”