Teen charged after garage knife incident

A man has been charged after an incident at a village petrol station.

Police said a man with a knife entered the Tesco Esso garage in Pulborough Road, Storrington, shortly before 9pm on Sunday, July 16.

The man, who was wearing a balaclava, tripped and fell, dropping the knife, police said. Staff acted quickly and removed the weapon before detaining the man until police arrived.

Tesco has praised the actions of its staff and thanked the police for their response.

A spokesman for the supermarket chain said: “We are proud of our colleagues in the store who acted quickly to alert the emergency services.

“We would like to thank the police who attended the store and we are now assisting them with their investigations.”

Police said a 19-year-old man from Storrington has been charged with affray and possession of a knife.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 18, and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 15.

