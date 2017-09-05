Staff suspended at immigration centre over assault allegations

Nine G4S employees remain suspended following the broadcast of BBC Panorama’s programme last night.

They were suspended from the G4S Brook House Immigration Removal Centre, near Gatwick, after claims of abuse and assaults against detainees.

G4S has commenced a full investigation and asked Panorama to provide all evidence and reported the allegations to Sussex Police and the local authority.

In addition, G4S will be commissioning an independent review of the operations of Brook House.

Jerry Petherick, managing director for G4S Custodial and Detention Services in the UK, said: “The behaviour shown in the programme is completely unacceptable and not representative of the many G4S colleagues who do a great job, often in difficult and challenging circumstances, across the country.

“We have commenced an immediate investigation into the specific allegations made in the programme.

“I have re-emphasised to staff the importance of speaking out through whistleblowing channels if anyone is concerned about the behaviour of colleagues or standards at any of our facilities.

“We continue to focus on the care and wellbeing of detainees at Brook House.”

