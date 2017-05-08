Sam Caulfield murder trial date set

Two Crawley men who have been charged with the murder of Sam Caulfield and perverting the course of justice appeared at Lewes Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (May 5).

John Mitchell and Macauley Lawless, both aged 21, were remanded in custody and a trial date was set for September 18 at Lewes Crown Court, said police.

Sam, 21, a young dad from Mayfield, sustained a single stab wound to the abdomen at a property in Spencers Road, Crawley, around 3am on June 18 last year, said police.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he died shortly afterwards.

