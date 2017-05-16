Rare vintage car stolen in ‘audacious’ burglary

Police are appealing for help after a rare Burlington Dart mini car, more than £2,000 worth of tools and other valuables were stolen from a property just over the border in Surrey.

Police says that it is believed that the rare vintage car was taken from the property in Holmbury St Mary between 8pm on Thursday, May 11 and 8am the following morning in a burglary that has devastated the property owners.

I need to hear from anyone who may see or be offered these items for sale in unusual circumstances

Further to the Burlington Dart mini, other items stolen were:

• A Derbi quad bike valued at £1,000

• A Twin axle Ifor Williams trailer valued at £2,500

• A Yamaha DT175 trails bike valued at £2,000

• Tools including several saws, cordless drills and nail guns worth over £2,000

Surrey Police Constable Lee Player, investigating the incident said: “This was an audacious burglary in which distinctive items have been taken from this property, I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident. Similarly, I need to hear from anyone who may see or be offered these items for sale in unusual circumstances to let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting 45170049012. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or you can use the online reporting system found at https://report.police.uk and enter the reference number in the ‘Additional information’ section.