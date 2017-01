Two women have had items stolen while out shopping in Burgess Hill this week.

On Tuesday (January 17) a purse was taken from a shopper’s handbag in Wilko, Market Place.

This happened between 4.15pm and 4.340pm.

Yesterday (January 19), a lady had her handbag stolen while out shopping in Church Walk, Burgess Hill.

Her bag was in her shopping trolley.

This happened sometime between 11.30am and midday.