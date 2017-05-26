Protester arrested at Broadford Bridge drilling site

Protesters against oil drilling at Broadford Bridge were escorted from a road by police yesterday afternoon, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said a 41-year-old man from Lindfield was arrested on suspicion of causing willful obstruction of the highway and subsequently released under investigation.

A number of five-strong campaign group had been walking in front of vehicles on the B2133 adjacent to the site, according to police.

Exploratory oil drilling at Broadford Bridge has been the focus of various campaigns for many months, but yesterday saw confirmation from site permit holder UK Oil and Gas that work was expected to commence ‘shortly’.

A police spokesman said: “A police liaison team engaged with a number of the protesters who were walking in front of vehicles on the road adjacent to the site.

“Due to concerns for their safety and other users of the B2133 road, which has a 50mph speed limit, they were asked to continue their protest off of the highway.

“All but one left the road.

“We recognise the right for people to assemble and protest in a public place and we will always seek to facilitate peaceful protest.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone involved in and around the site and affected local communities, ensuring that we can effectively respond to emergencies and deal with any unlawful activity.”

