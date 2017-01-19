Police seek man following town centre thefts

Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with two thefts in Horsham in which hundreds of pounds worth of equipment was stolen.

Officers said a man went into a Horsham golf club shop on Sunday (January 15) at 3.55pm.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with two thefts.

He selected a Callaway Big Birther Fusion golf club, worth £350, and removed the security tag before walking out of the store.

A member of staff chased him but he jumped into a car waiting in the car park and was driven away. The car has been described as mustard coloured and possibly a Renault.

Police said officers were linking this theft with one carried out at The Cycle Room, in East Street, Horsham, around the same time last year.

Three men went into the shop on January 16 and one of them, the same suspect from the golf club, stole a £300 Garmin sat nav and a £120 set of cycle pedals.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The man is white, 6’, aged in his late 30s and was wearing black rimmed glasses, grey trousers, a grey hooded top and a black sleeved jacket.

“Anyone who recognises the suspect or has any information please report https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 341 of 16/01.”

