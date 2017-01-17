Police seek man following sex attack at park

Police are looking to speak to a man who may be from Horsham following a sexual assault at a park.

Surrey Police said a woman was sexually assaulted at Kingston recreational ground, in Leatherhead, on Tuesday (January 10).

Officers said she got on a bus at Dorking High Street and got off at Kingston Road, Leatherhead. She was then followed by a man to Kingston Road Recreational Ground where she was sexually assaulted.

The attack took place between 3pm and 5.45pm

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “Police are looking to speak to a man who is described as a white around 25-years-old with ginger hair and was drinking alcohol, he could be from Horsham or Esher.

“Anyone with any information should contact Surrey police on 101 or report online at https://report.police.uk/ and quote reference number 45170003300.

“If you do not want to leave your name the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.”

