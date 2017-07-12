Police renew appeal after broad daylight street robbery

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a robbery in Crawley which left a man in a critical condition.

A local man in his 30s suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being robbed in broad daylight outside Coral bookmakers in Ifield Parade, just before 5pm on Thursday (July 6).

The robbery happened outside Coral bookmakers in Ifield Parade. Picture: Mark Dunford

Police said the man was believed to have been punched, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

A group of youths are then alleged to have made off from the scene with his wallet, added police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Alfie Harry, 18, a labourer, of Highland Road, Dorking, Surrey, was arrested on Monday (July 10), and charged with robbery.

“He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 11), and the case was adjourned for trial at Lewes Crown Court on August 8.

“He offered no plea and was released with conditions.

“A 15-year-old boy from Crawley was arrested on Friday (July 7), and charged with robbery.

“He appeared at Crawley Youth Court on Monday (July 10). The case was adjourned and he is now due to attend Worthing Youth Court on Thursday (July 13).

“Three other people were arrested in connection with the incident – a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man from Crawley – they have been released without charge.

“The victim was taken to St George’s Hospital in London, where he remains in a stable but critical condition.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online quoting Operation Kempston.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.