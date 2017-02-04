Police dog helps catch thief

A man caught stealing from cars in Broadbridge Heath was arrested early this morning.

Officers were dispatched after a car owner caught a man stealing from their car, according to a police spokesperson.

The man was arrested at 5.28am this morning and was taken into custody.

Police dog Vinne assisted with the arrest.

