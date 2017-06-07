Police appeal over three stolen spaniels

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help to find three dogs that are believed to have been stolen from a residential property in Smallfield Road, Horne, Horley.

A police statement says that on Saturday, June 3 the elderly owner noticed that the doors to her kennels had been opened overnight.

Five dogs were kept in the kennel - three are now missing, one returned and another was later found by members of the public 10 miles away in Coulsdon.

The three female cocker spaniels that are currently still missing are described as:

Ripple – blue roan colour 8 years old

Chrissie – golden colour 8 years old

Shooby – black colour 4 years old

Police says that unfortunately there are no photographs of the dogs themselves.

PC Laura Rowley said: “It is suspected that the dogs have been stolen for a specific reason, and the elderly owner is understandably very upset by this. If you have any information of the whereabouts of these dogs or if you’ve seen dogs matching the descriptions please get in touch.”

If you have any information or see these dogs then please call 101 quoting reference 45170058526, or use the report online system at https://report.police.uk/ and enter the reference number in the ‘Additional information’ section.