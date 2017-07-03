Police appeal after two throw stones at fast-moving train

British Transport Police (BTP) is appealing for information after the windcreen of a fast-moving train was smashed.

The incicent involved two men, aged approximately between 16 and 20, according to BTP.

The incident happend at Franklands Bridge in Burgess Hill. Picture: BTP

One is believed to have thrown a large stone from a bridge over the tracks whilst the other filmed.

The incident happened at Franklands bridge in Burgess Hill, at 9.35pm last Wednesday (June 28).

A BTP spokesman said: “The driver narrowly avoided injury as the outer windscreen shattered but the inner sheet of glass held.

“Officers have released images of the damage caused, which left the driver understandably shaken.

“We are now appealing for information on the incident and ask that anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch.

“Reckless behaviour such as this will not be tolerated and officers are working hard to identify those responsible.”

People can contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 559 of 28/06/2017.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

