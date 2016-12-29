Police appeal after man stabbed in arm

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the arm in Crawley, a police spokesperson has said.

The victim was found by officers responding to reports of a fight between a number of people in College Road, close to the library, at about 9.30pm on Wednesday (December 28), police said.

The 23-year-old, from London, sustained a stab wound to his left arm and was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for further treatment, police confirmed.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything untoward in or around the town centre, close to Memorial Gardens, at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting Operation Aldwich.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.