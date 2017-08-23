Police appeal after 15 bikes stolen from railway stations

CCTV images have been released of a man British Transport Police officers wish to speak with in connection to multiple bike thefts.

The thefts have occurred over a ten week period at Three Bridges and Horley train stations.

Officers are now hoping to identify a man sought in connection.

Likewise, bike users are being reminded to employ strong, sturdy locks and make sure their bikes are registered.

Investigating PC Billy Burstow, said: “So far 15 bikes have been stolen and we are today appealing for the public’s help in tackling this spate of thefts.

“If you have any information on who this man is then please get in touch.

“Unfortunately, bikes remain a popular target for opportunist thieves and I would like to remind cyclists of bicycle security.

“Remember to use strong, durable locks and ensure that your bike is registered at www.bikeregister.com.”

Anyone with information on who these individuals are should get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 50 40 50 quoting reference XXXX. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.