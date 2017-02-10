Poaching fears as injured deer discovered after vandals break into farm

Poaching fears have been raised as an injured deer was found after a break-in at a farm.

Police said a 4x4 vehicle was driven through a field at Tismans Farm, in Rudgwick, on Monday, January 30.

The vandals damaged a large amount of crops during the incident and an injured deer was also discovered.

Officers said they believed the intruders were poaching after the animal was found alive with both front legs broken.

It is believed the intruders gained access through a neighbouring field.

Four days later more damage was caused as the farm was broken into again.

Police said a number of posts preventing people from entering were knocked over on Friday, February 3, and further damage had been caused to the crops by a 4x4.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting serial 777 of 03/02.

