Mowers, tools, jewellery and cash stolen in Horsham district burglaries

Lawn mowers and tools were taken in burglaries across the Horsham district last week, according to police.

A lock was forced on a shed in Lordings Lane, West Chiltington, and a strimmer and lawn mower taken.

Another mower was stolen from a property in Greatham Lane, Pulborough, after a shed was broken into by removing a padlock.

And a door was removed on a shed in Sanctuary Lane, Storrington, and a mower taken.

Tools were taken from a garden shed in Horsham Road, Rusper, after the lock and handle were removed.

Jewellery, cash, laptop and iPhone were stolen after a rear door was forced at a property in Chapel Road, Barns Green.

And in Blackbridge Lane, Horsham, a rear window was forced and a wallet and watch stolen.