More than 20 drink-drivers banned from roads following Christmas crackdown

Twenty four drivers have been banned from the roads after being convicted as part of the police’s crackdown on drink and drug-driving

Police said so far officers carrying out patrols and responding to calls had arrested 187 people across the county.

Of these, 24 have been convicted and a further 77 have been charged to appear in court.

Superintendent Chris Moon, head of roads policing for Surrey and Sussex Police, said: “While the majority of people who drive on our county’s roads are responsible, there is still a minority who either don’t think or simply don’t care about the consequences of their actions. Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is a serious offence and it won’t be tolerated.

“Last year, more than 70 people were either killed or seriously injured on the roads in Sussex due to drink-driving, and these collisions could so easily have been avoided.

“But drink and drug-driving doesn’t just cost lives; it will also cost you your licence, with a minimum 12-month disqualification for anyone convicted. In addition, it could cost you your job, your home, or your family and friends.

“It really is not worth the risk, and we would urge all motorists to think before they get behind the wheel of their car. Drink or drive; never both.”

The operation, which aims to educate offenders and raise awareness of the risks of drink and drug-driving, launched on Thursday December 1 and ends on Sunday (January 1).

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit http://www.operationcrackdown.co.uk/.

Police said: “Jacky Kwok, 53, a restauranteur, of Rogate Road, Worthing, was arrested on the A283 at Washington on 1 December and charged with driving with 42mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

“She pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 20 December and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a £693 fine, £85 costs and a £69 victim surcharge.

“Michael Weeks, 24, a railway employee, of Temple Normanton, Derbyshire, was arrested in Orchard Street, Crawley, on 2 December and charged with driving with 51mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 16 December and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £350 fine, £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

“Olorunfemi Oye, 19, a student, of Lewes Road, Brighton, was arrested in South Street, Brighton, on 2 December and charged with driving with 54mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 19 December and was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £131 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“Joe Calaca, 42, a builder, of Myrtle Road, Eastbourne, was arrested in Seaside, Eastbourne, on 3 December and charged with driving with 81mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 21 December and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £350 fine, £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

“Gary Edwards, 28, unemployed, of Fletcher Place, Chichester, was arrested on the A27 at Chichester on 3 December and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

“He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 22 December and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“Katherine Latham, 31, a nurse, of White Rock, Hastings, was arrested in Wallsend Road, Pevensey, on 4 December and charged with driving with 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

“She pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 21 December and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a £350 fine, £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

“Jim Bowden, 44, a tree surgeon, of High Street, Hurstpierpoint, was arrested in London Road, Brighton, on 4 December and charged with driving with 54mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 19 December, he was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £415 fine, £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge.

“Robert McEwen, 39, a builder, of Acorn Green, Hailsham, was arrested in St Leonards Road, Eastbourne, on 4 December, and charged with driving with 116mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

“He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 21 December and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

“Josh Bold, 21, a retail employee, of Sliders Lane, Uckfield, was arrested in South Street, South Chailey, on 4 December and charged with driving with 50mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 19 December and was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £180 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“Anthony Vasiharan, 53, a shop employee, of Bridge Road, Chessington, Surrey, was arrested on the A21 at Salehurst on 4 December and charged with driving with 44mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 21 December and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“Danny Massey, 28, a bricklayer, of St Leodegars Way, Chichester, was arrested in Hunston Road, Chichester, on 4 December and charged with being in charge of a vehicle with 74mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 22 December and had his driving licence endorsed with 10 points. He was also ordered to pay a £267 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“Paul Seeraj, 44, an insurance underwriter, of Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne, was arrested in Newtown, Copthorne, on 4 December and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

“He pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 20 December and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £550 fine, £85 costs and a £55 victim surcharge.

“George O’Neill, 62, retired, of Onslow Drive, Ferring, was arrested in Ardsheal Road, Broadwater, on 5 December and charged with driving with 61mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 22 December and was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“Albie Saunders, 21, a shop employee, of Monks Close, Lancing, was arrested in North Farm Road, Lancing, on 8 December, and charged with driving with 72mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence.

“She pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay a £460 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“Urhan Arslan, 39, a hairdresser, of De Beauvoir Estate, Hackney, London, was arrested in Kings Road, Brighton, on 8 December and charged with driving with 76mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 22 December and was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was also ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“David Delplanche, 44, a driver, of New England Road, Brighton, was arrested in West Street, Brighton, on 9 December and charged with driving with 51mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“Jayson Sowter, 25, an electrician, of Highdown Road, Lewes, was arrested in Newhaven Road, Rodmell, on 9 December and charged with driving with 77mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £410 fine, £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge.

“Chay Kastercum, 30, unemployed, of London Road, St Leonards, was arrested in Springfield Road, St Leonards, on 9 December, and charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

“He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“Ben Coney, 28, a plasterer, of Bluemans Lane, Sedlescombe, was arrested in Westfield Lane, Hastings, on 9 December and charged with driving with 63mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“Thomas Fryer, 29, a bar worker, of Wembdon, Somerset, was arrested in Pryors Lane, Bognor, on 9 December and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

“He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work, and pay a £85 fine and a £85 victim surcharge.

“Jamie Heraty, 18, a student, of Downs Way, East Preston, was arrested in Queen Street, Broadwater, on 10 December and charged with driving with 55mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £83 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

“Peter Stanion, 69, retired, of Park Road, Bexhill, was arrested in Buckhurst Place, Bexhill, on 10 December and charged with driving with 59mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He was also ordered to pay a £750 fine, £85 costs and a £75 victim surcharge.

“John Stacey, 52, a timber yard worker, of Littlefield Close, Selsey, was arrested in Littlefield Close, Selsey, on 10 December and charged with driving with 97mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 25 months. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

“Josefa Maravilla, 34, a warehouseman, of Beatty Road, Eastbourne, was arrested in Grove Road, Eastbourne, on 11 December and charged with driving with 50mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £240 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.”