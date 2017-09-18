More bikes stolen in Horsham district from garages

More bikes have been stolen from garages in the Horsham district over the past couple of weeks.

Police say that on September 8 a garage in Pound Lane, Mannings Heath, was broken into and bicycles taken.

Two days later, again in the village but in Church Road, another bike was stolen from a garage.

On Thursday last week (14th) a bike and a tent were taken from a garage in Thelton Avenue, Broadbridge Heath.

And on the same day, in Horsham Road, Rusper, bikes and a leaf blower were taken from a garage.

Two other garages were broken into, although on September 10 just an attempt was made to break in with the door being damaged at a property in Truleigh Road, Upper Beeding.

In Forest Road, Horsham, on September 13, however the garage was entered via an insecure door and a lawn mower stolen.

A painting was taken at a home in West Chiltington Road, Pulborough, on September 8, while someone broke into homes in Riverside Caravan Park, Upper Beeding (September 9/10) and Carter Drive, Broadbridge Heath, after windows were smashed.

In both cases it’s not sure if anything was taken.