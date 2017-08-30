More bikes stolen in Horsham district

More bikes have been stolen from homes in the Horsham district over the past couple of weeks.

Three were taken from garages earlier this month.

And last Wednesday (August 23) bikes, along with motorcycles and jewellery were taken from a house in Sandeman Way, Horsham.

Two days earlier a shed was broken into in Horsham Road, Rusper, and a bicycle stolen.

Between August 19 and the 22nd two bikes were taken from a garage in Pondtail Road, Horsham.

Police also say that cash and jewellery were stolen when thieves broke into a house in Smithbarn, Horsham, on August 19. They broke a window in the door to gain access.