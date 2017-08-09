Man wanted after failing to appear at court

Police are hunting for a man last seen in the Horsham and Crawley areas who is wanted after failing to appear at court.

Police said Dean Lawless, 36, was due to appear at court on July 17 charged with criminal damage, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and breach of a restraining order in Crawley on March 14.

He is also wanted for breach of a restraining order in Crawley on 30 July, officers added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.