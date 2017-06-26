Man rushed to hospital after Crawley stabbing

A man was rushed to hospital after being found with stab wounds in the early hours of this morning (June 26).

Police said the injured 30-year-old was seen in Tilgate Parade just after midnight.

He was later found by officers at the junction with Shackleton Road and Rhodes Way.

He was rushed to hospital to be treated for a stab wound to his chest, police said. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 23-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, all from Crawley, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. They remain in custody.

DC Kirstie Neal said: “We have officers in the neighbourhood appealing for witnesses and we still have officers on scene at a property in Hogarth Road where we believe the incident may have happened.

“Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to make contact with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 44 of 26/06.

